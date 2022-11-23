Fenton man kidnaps woman and kids, then drives around region making food deliveries

CLAYTON — A Fenton man is facing several felonies after authorities say he kidnapped a woman and two children this week.

Jaquan Banks, 26, was charged on Tuesday with raping the woman in addition to armed criminal action and two counts each of kidnapping, sodomy, and domestic assault. His bond is set at $100,000, and his next court date is set for Dec. 1.

The Fenton man's violent excursion started on Sunday when he drove to a home in Collinsville where he kidnapped the woman and two young children. He took them to Berkeley, where he sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say he then drove around the region, with the woman and two children still in the car, delivering food orders to make money to flee the state.

The woman got in contact with authorities who were able to arrest him while he was inside a Clayton restaurant picking up a food order. Clayton police say he had a .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity extended magazine on him, and a rifle with a loaded 100-round drum magazine inside his vehicle.