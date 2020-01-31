Fenton murder suspect died by suicide when found by police in Arkansas

A man suspected of killing his father-in-law and shooting his estranged wife near Fenton died by suicide Friday when police tried to take him into custody, St. Louis County police said.

James M. Kempf, 45, was found in rural northwest Arkansas after more than a week on the run after the killing, police said.

He was accused of entering his estranged wife’s home in the 1800 block of Charity Court the evening of Jan. 23 and shooting her in the leg, according to police. When her father, John Colter, 66, tried to intervene, police said, Kempf shot him in the head and killed him.

Kempf's wife escaped, and St. Louis County police converged on the home, thinking Kempf was still inside. Several hours later, tactical officers entered and realized Kempf had fled.

Police on Monday and Tuesday searched for Kempf in a barn, hayloft and wooded area near the crime scene, but came up empty-handed.