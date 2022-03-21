Fenton woman sentenced to prison for drug, weapons charges

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County woman was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in prison for possessing a gun, meth and materials to make methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.

Kietra R. Studdard, 44, of Fenton, was indicted in September 2020 on two drug charges and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents said officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were watching a known drug house when Stoddard arrived in a blue Buick LeSabre. She put several items from the house into her car and drove off.

Officers eventually pulled her over and she acknowledged having a pistol in her purse.

Court documents said she also had meth and multiple boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, which are used to cook meth.

Studdard pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.