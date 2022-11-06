Fenton woman struck, killed by car in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Fenton woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing an intersection on Route 30 in Jefferson County on Saturday night.
Amanda L. Oberfeld, 39, was attempting to cross Route 30 at Wolf Road in the Cedar Hill area of Jefferson County when a 1998 Honda Accord in the westbound lane struck and killed her, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m.
From staff reports
