FERGUSON — The city of Ferguson confirmed on Thursday its police chief resigned.

Chief Frank McCall's last day will be Feb. 24, after which, Ferguson police Capt. Harry Dilworth will serve as interim chief, according to a statement from the city.

Dilworth was a well-known figure during Ferguson's uprising in 2014, which prompted a federal investigation and the department operating under a consent decree since 2016.

The city's interim city manager John Hampton released the following statement on Thursday:

"Captain Dilworth’s knowledge and history with the City of Ferguson will help us through this transition," said Hampton in a statement. "We believe his appointment as the Interim Chief of Police will provide the City of Ferguson and its citizens with leadership and stability as we continue our community-based police reform efforts."

Before he became chief in 2021, McCall headed Berkeley's police department for over 10 years.

Ferguson skirted McCall for the chief spot twice for outsiders — in 2016 hiring Delrish Moss from Miami and in 2019 choosing Jason Armstrong from suburban Atlanta. But, he was the residents' pick both times.

His resignation marks at least the third resignation from a Ferguson official in the past month.

On Feb. 8, residents voted out a city council member.

In January, the former city manager, who previously told the Post-Dispatch he faced discrimination, resigned.

Since then, fire Chief John Hampton has been working simultaneously as fire chief and interim city manager, again.

The city's mayoral election will take place in April.