FERGUSON • Police are searching for a man who walked into Central Bank on West Florissant Avenue on Monday afternoon and demanded money, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police also believe a woman who walked in just a couple of minutes earlier may be tied to the robbery.
At about 1:15 p.m., a woman entered the bank and approached a brochure display, glanced around the bank and then walked out, officials said.
A short time later, a man approached the counter and handed the teller a note written with pink ink that read, "do as he say and you will not get hurt." The teller complied and the man left with the cash, walking southbound on West Florissant Avenue. Police have reason to believe he then turned and walked toward Sam's Club, located across the street from the bank.
The man never displayed a weapon. No one was injured as a result of the robbery.
Police are looking for a man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a tan hat, sunglasses and a green long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Police are also searching for a female between 5-4 and 5-6, 100 to 120 pounds, wearing a grey jersey with "D-ROSS" printed on the back.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.