FERGUSON — Ferguson City Council has named a new police chief.

Lt. Troy Doyle, who announced his retirement from St. Louis County Police Department on Friday, comes to the embattled town after more than 30 years in policing.

“The citizens are looking for their government to keep them safe from speeding traffic and crimes,” Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said in a statement on Tuesday. “Chief Doyle’s service record and commitment to safety personifies the commitment to the well-being and safety that we are working to achieve for all the citizens in Ferguson.”

Doyle previously ran the North County precinct as well as the county’s jail.

Ferguson continues to operate under a consent decree after a 2015 Department of Justice investigation revealed a pattern of unlawful conduct.

Ferguson has been plagued by turnover especially in the past few months.

On Feb. 8, residents voted out a city council member.

In January, the former city manager, who previously told the Post-Dispatch he faced discrimination, resigned.

Capt. Harry Dilworth filled in as chief after the sudden resignation of former Chief Frank McCall last month.

Before he became chief in 2021, McCall headed Berkeley's police department for over 10 years.

Ferguson skirted McCall for the chief spot twice for outsiders — in 2016 hiring Delrish Moss from Miami and in 2019 choosing Jason Armstrong from suburban Atlanta.