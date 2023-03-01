FERGUSON — The co-founder of an organization to improve transparency and accountability in policing is the newest member of the Ferguson City Council, replacing the council member who was voted out of office last month.

The city council appointed Blake Ashby to fill the Ward 2 seat during a Tuesday meeting, one of six people who applied for the position. Ashby joins Ferguson’s council at a time when the city has struggled to retain some of its top leaders.

“We need to ensure we have the system for ongoing police transparency and community policing that will allow us to exit the consent decree,” stated Ashby in his board application, referring to the 2016 order put in place to monitor and reform Ferguson's police and courts following a Department of Justice investigation.

Ashby helped found the Ferguson Neighborhood Policing Steering Committee, which was established to improve relations between the police and community after Ferguson’s uprising in 2014. Committee members also provide guidance to the city on the consent decree; two consecutive years of compliance by the city are required before the agreement can be terminated.

Last month, exactly 70% of voting residents in the city’s Ward 2 opted to vote out council member Toni Burrow in a special election. The movement to recall Burrow gained momentum in September after she and former city manager Eric Osterberg engaged in a heated dispute during a city council meeting.

That dispute fueled Osterberg’s temporary resignation. He told the Post-Dispatch then that certain council members interfered with his ability to do his job, and that he faced discrimination because he is gay.

Osterberg and the council worked together for a few months before he ultimately resigned permanently in January.

Former Capt. Harry Dilworth now leads Ferguson’s police department after the resignation of former chief Frank McCall last month. The city’s fire chief is working simultaneously as interim city manager.

The city’s mayoral election is set for April.