CLAYTON — A Ferguson man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death Monday of a woman in the Spanish Lake area.
Anthony Farr, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. Police say he fatally shot Kanika Martin, 27, about 12:30 a.m. in a home in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court.
Police said officers were alerted to the shooting through the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Court documents say Farr fatally shot Martin in her home while her parents and two children were there, and that Farr is the father of one of the children.
The shooting followed an argument over Farr's obligation to pay child support, charges said. Farr stepped outside and they continued arguing by phone until Farr fired two shots through the home's front window, striking Martin as she sat on a couch. Martin died there.
Police said they found two 9mm shell casings in the grass in front of the window. Police said Farr fled but was arrested hours later at his home in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road in Ferguson. Court documents list an address for Farr in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue in St. Louis.
Farr was being held Tuesday without bail.