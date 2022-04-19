 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferguson man admits killing woman in argument over child support

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering the mother of his child in 2019 during an argument about child support.

Anthony Farr, 28, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors amended the charge from first-degree murder in exchange for his guilty pleas but did not make an agreement with Farr as to his prison sentence.

Anthony Farr

Anthony Farr was charged Nov. 12, 2019, with first-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kanika Martin in north St. Louis County.

Police said Farr fatally shot Kanika Martin, 27, about 12:30 a.m. Nov 11, 2019, in a home in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court in the Spanish Lake area.

Farr fatally shot Martin in her home while her parents and two children were there, charges said, noting that Farr is the father of one of the children. The shooting followed an argument over Farr's obligation to pay child support.

Farr stepped outside and they continued arguing by phone until Farr fired two shots through the home's front window, striking Martin as she sat on a couch, charges said. Martin died there.

Sentencing for Farr is set for June 17 before Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr.

