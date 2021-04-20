Ferguson man arrested in Indiana, charged in 2019 deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Ferguson man was charged Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a Florissant man, police said Tuesday.

Jerry Bland, 21, of the 300 block of Kirk Drive in Ferguson, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of DeMarco Boyd, 31.

Boyd was killed Aug. 14, 2019, in a residence in the 10000 block of Neville Walk Drive in north St. Louis County. According to investigators, Boyd got into a fist fight with Bland's friend. Bland shot Boyd several times and multiple witnesses identified Bland as the shooter, police contend.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Bland in November 2019. Investigators say Bland knew that law enforcement officers were searching for him. He was arrested in Indiana on April 1 with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bland is being held on $500,000 cash only bail.

