 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferguson man arrested in Indiana, charged in 2019 deadly shooting
0 comments

Ferguson man arrested in Indiana, charged in 2019 deadly shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Ferguson man was charged Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a Florissant man, police said Tuesday.

Jerry Bland, 21, of the 300 block of Kirk Drive in Ferguson, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of DeMarco Boyd, 31. 

Man charged in St. Louis County murder is arrested in Indiana

Jerry Bland arrested on April 1, 2021 for the murder of DeMarco Boyd, who was killed in August of 2019. Image courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Boyd was killed Aug. 14, 2019, in a residence in the 10000 block of Neville Walk Drive in north St. Louis County. According to investigators, Boyd got into a fist fight with Bland's friend. Bland shot Boyd several times and multiple witnesses identified Bland as the shooter, police contend.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Bland in November 2019. Investigators say Bland knew that law enforcement officers were searching for him. He was arrested in Indiana on April 1 with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bland is being held on $500,000 cash only bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters demand court dates for inmates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports