Ferguson man charged in Bevo Mill homicide in mid-May

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man is facing charges in a May 14 homicide in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

DeAndre Wilkes, 43, of the 1000 block of Forestwood Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Clifton L. Cooley.

Cooley, 32, was found shot to death May 14 at the bottom of a stairwell leading to a basement of a home in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street, court records say. He had been shot in the neck.

Witnesses told police Wilkes and Cooley argued before Wilkes fired two shots at Cooley, charges said. Wilkes told police he was at the shooting scene, that he had an argument with Cooley and that others were "displeased" with the victim. Charges said Wilkes was at first evasive in answering detectives' questions but later acknowledged arguing with and shooting Cooley.

Wilkes was being held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

