 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferguson man charged in deadly shooting in Gravois Park neighborhood
0 comments

Ferguson man charged in deadly shooting in Gravois Park neighborhood

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged Wednesday with murdering a man last month in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Marqueze Murray, 20, of the 7400 block of Halpin Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Charges say surveillance video recorded Murray shooting Richard Hodges, 19, on Aug. 19 in the 2700 block of Miami Street and then fleeing.

Hodges was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 5:50 a.m., police said.

A witness identified Murray on the surveillance video, charges say. Murray's cellphone records put him in the area of the shooting.

Bail information was not immediately available. There was no lawyer for Murray listed in court records.

Marqueze Murray

Marqueze Murray was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the Aug. 19, 2020, shooting death of Richard Hodges in St. Louis.

 Joel Currier
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports