Ferguson man charged in deadly shooting in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged Wednesday with murdering a man last month in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Marqueze Murray, 20, of the 7400 block of Halpin Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Charges say surveillance video recorded Murray shooting Richard Hodges, 19, on Aug. 19 in the 2700 block of Miami Street and then fleeing.

Hodges was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 5:50 a.m., police said.

A witness identified Murray on the surveillance video, charges say. Murray's cellphone records put him in the area of the shooting.

Bail information was not immediately available. There was no lawyer for Murray listed in court records.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.