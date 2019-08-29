ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Wednesday in a shooting earlier this month of a man at the Civic Center MetroLink station at 14th and Spruce streets.
Jaquan Thomas, 21, of Ferguson was charged with felony assault and armed criminal action in the shooting.
Just before midnight on August 4, Thomas and an unknown number of other suspects shot a man in the abdomen causing serious injury, according to charging documents in St. Louis Circuit Court.
At the time of the shooting, MetroLink security officers assisted police in taking two men into custody.