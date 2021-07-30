Ferguson man charged with fatal shooting in January

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man at a north St. Louis County gas station in January.
Armon I. Burns, 22, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to charging documents from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Trevon Wright, 21, was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19 in a Conoco gas station parking lot at 3675 Dunn Road. Wright, who lived in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Bail has been set at $250,000 for Burns, whose address is listed in the 500 block of Teston Drive.
No attorney was listed for Burns in court documents.
