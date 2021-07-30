Ferguson man charged with fatal shooting in January

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man at a north St. Louis County gas station in January.

Armon I. Burns, 22, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to charging documents from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Trevon Wright, 21, was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19 in a Conoco gas station parking lot at 3675 Dunn Road. Wright, who lived in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bail has been set at $250,000 for Burns, whose address is listed in the 500 block of Teston Drive.

No attorney was listed for Burns in court documents.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.