 Skip to main content
Ferguson man charged with fatal shooting in January
0 comments

Ferguson man charged with fatal shooting in January

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man at a north St. Louis County gas station in January. 

Armon I. Burns, 22, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to charging documents from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

Trevon Wright, 21, was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19 in a Conoco gas station parking lot at 3675 Dunn Road. Wright, who lived in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bail has been set at $250,000 for Burns, whose address is listed in the 500 block of Teston Drive.

No attorney was listed for Burns in court documents.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 ways to protect your dog from heatstroke

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports