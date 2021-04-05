Ferguson man charged with firing shot inside West County Center in Des Peres

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Ferguson man was jailed Monday on charges that he fired a gunshot inside the West County Center in Des Peres.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged Jaymes Mays, 22, with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Mays lives in the 1800 block of Minneford Drive in Ferguson. If he is able to post bail, one condition of release is that he not go within 1,000 feet of the mall.

Police said Mays fired the single shot about 7:50 p.m. Friday during an altercation between two groups of people who knew each other. Police recovered a firearm and bullet casing. No one was hurt by the gunshot, authorities said.

Eric Hall, director of public safety for Des Peres, said Mays fired a shot on the second floor near the center of the mall.

Hall on Monday said police were still searching for others who may have been involved. Mays so far is the only person charged.

Mays did not have an attorney listed in court records Monday.

