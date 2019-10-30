ST. LOUIS • A man from Ferguson was charged Tuesday with murdering a woman in St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood.
David Aaron, 24, of the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle in Ferguson, is being held without bail. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death Oct. 13 of Tyra Harris.
Harris, 22, was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive in Midtown, police said. Harris lived in the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police arrested Aaron on Tuesday, the same day the circuit attorney's office filed charges.