Ferguson man charged with statutory rape and sodomy
FERGUSON — A Ferguson man was charged Tuesday with multiple sex crimes after police say they executed a search warrant at his home and found images of the man having sex with a child.

Mark A. Bennett, 46, of the 500 block of Chartier Drive, was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape.

Charges say police served a search warrant at Bennett's home on Monday based on a tip and found multiple child pornography images on his computer. Some of the images were of Bennett having sex with a child younger than 14 who had lived with Bennett at another St. Louis County home from 2013 to 2017, according to the charges.

A judge set Bennett's bail at $100,000 cash-only. A booking photo of Bennett was not immediately available and he does not yet have a lawyer, according to court documents.

