Ferguson man dies in car crash coming off Interstate 270
HAZELWOOD — One man died Saturday after loosing control of his vehicle on the interstate in north St. Louis County. 

Titus McDowell, 39, of Ferguson, was driving west on Interstate 270 around 10:50 a.m., when his 2001 Buick LeSabre spun off the ramp to south Interstate 170 and hit a concrete median wall, which caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Officials said McDowell was exceeding the speed limit and was not wearing a seat belt. A 7-year-old boy who survived the crash was wearing a safety device, officials said. 

