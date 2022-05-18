Ferguson man gets 10-year term for child porn possession

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child porn possession.

Jimar Jefferson, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark. Jefferson pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of receiving child pornography as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Authorities said a St. Louis County police search warrant served at Jefferson's home on Patricia Avenue turned up dozens of images of child pornography on his cellphone and more than 2,000 child porn videos and images on his email account.

The judge ordered Jefferson to pay $11,000 in restitution and be on lifetime supervision after his release from prison, according to court records. He was on probation at the time of the crime for two convictions of statutory sodomy in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Jefferson's lawyer could not be reached.

