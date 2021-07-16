Ferguson man gets 10-year term in deadly shooting outside meat market

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man was sentenced Friday to prison for a 2019 fatal shooting outside Sam's Meat Market in Ferguson.

Jeremiah Peebles, 23, of the 100 block of South Barat Avenue, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the killing of Keith Spencer Jr.

Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker on Friday accepted Peebles' plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to a 10-year term.

Spencer, 20, was shot about 4 p.m. on July 16, 2019. Police said in court documents that a store manager escorted Peebles and Spencer out of the market because they were arguing.

Spencer, who had a gun, handed his weapon over to the manager but continued arguing with Peebles outside the store, charges said. Peebles also had a gun and kept a hand on it while he and Spencer argued in the store’s parking lot. Spencer punched Peebles, prompting Peebles to shoot.

Sam's Meat Market at 9241 West Florissant Avenue was looted during unrest stemming from the 2014 police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Peebles' lawyer declined comment.

