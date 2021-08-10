Ferguson man gets 12-year prison term in 2016 homicide

Prosecutors reduced the charge as part of a plea agreement with Clemons, who stood trial in June for first-degree murder and the other counts. A judge declared a mistrial when jurors could not reach unanimous verdicts.

Kindle, 26, was found shot to death in the 10000 block of Diamond Drive in Riverview, a few blocks from his home. Authorities said Clemons opened fire on three men about 9 p.m. Kindle died later at a hospital from a gunshot to the head. One of the others was shot in the hand. Clemons testified in June that he started shooting when he saw two men breaking into a cousin's car. He said he fired all 15 rounds from his pistol but denied shooting Kindle.