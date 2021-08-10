Ferguson man gets 12-year prison term in 2016 homicide

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man received a 12-year prison term Monday after pleading guilty in a 2016 homicide.
Anthony Clemons, 31, of the 1500 block of Knollway Drive, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and illegal gun possession in the Sept. 7, 2016, fatal shooting of Marvell Kindle.
Prosecutors reduced the charge as part of a plea agreement with Clemons, who stood trial in June for first-degree murder and the other counts. A judge declared a mistrial when jurors could not reach unanimous verdicts.
Kindle, 26, was found shot to death in the 10000 block of Diamond Drive in Riverview, a few blocks from his home. Authorities said Clemons opened fire on three men about 9 p.m. Kindle died later at a hospital from a gunshot to the head. One of the others was shot in the hand. Clemons testified in June that he started shooting when he saw two men breaking into a cousin's car. He said he fired all 15 rounds from his pistol but denied shooting Kindle.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge William M. Corrigan accepted Clemons' plea agreement with prosecutors and gave Clemons his sentence.