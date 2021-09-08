Ferguson man gets 15 years for 2019 homicide in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to prison in an August 2019 homicide in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.
Lamar M. Simmons, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and the other counts in the Aug. 16, 2019, fatal shooting of Kendall Matthews, 25. Police found Matthews shot to death in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser accepted Simmons' plea agreement with prosecutors Wednesday and sentenced him to 15 years.
