Ferguson man gets 15 years for 2019 homicide in St. Louis

Lamar M. Simmons, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and the other counts in the Aug. 16, 2019, fatal shooting of Kendall Matthews, 25. Police found Matthews shot to death in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser accepted Simmons' plea agreement with prosecutors Wednesday and sentenced him to 15 years.