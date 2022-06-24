Ferguson man gets life without parole for murdering 94-year-old Florissant woman

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man found guilty in May of murdering a 94-year-old Florissant woman was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Tommie Coffer, 58, was sentenced to prison for the Dec. 19, 2017, beating death of Geneva Richardson in her home on Club Grounds North Drive in the Florissant Golf Club.

A jury in May found Coffer guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, rejecting Coffer's claim that his mother was to blame for Richardson's death.

Life without parole is the mandatory prison sentence when prosecutors do not seek the death penalty.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.