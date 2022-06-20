 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ferguson man given 10-year prison term in Gravois Park neighborhood homicide

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man Friday pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in an August 2020 homicide in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Marqueze Murray, 22, of the 7400 block of Halpin Drive, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Marqueze Murray

Marqueze Murray was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the Aug. 19, 2020, shooting death of Richard Hodges in St. Louis.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan accepted Murray's plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Murray's trial had been set for this week. Charges said surveillance video recorded Murray shooting Richard Hodges, 19, on Aug. 19, 2020, in the 2700 block of Miami Street and then fleeing.

Hodges was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 5:50 a.m. that day, charges said. A witness identified Murray on the surveillance video and Murray's cellphone records put him in the area of the shooting.

People are also reading…

Murray's lawyer couldn't be reached.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News