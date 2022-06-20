Ferguson man given 10-year prison term in Gravois Park neighborhood homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man Friday pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in an August 2020 homicide in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
Marqueze Murray, 22, of the 7400 block of Halpin Drive, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.
Marqueze Murray was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the Aug. 19, 2020, shooting death of Richard Hodges in St. Louis.
By Joel Currier
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan accepted Murray's plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Murray's trial had been set for this week.
Charges said surveillance video recorded Murray shooting Richard Hodges, 19, on Aug. 19, 2020, in the 2700 block of Miami Street and then fleeing.
Hodges was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 5:50 a.m. that day, charges said. A witness identified Murray on the surveillance video and Murray's cellphone records put him in the area of the shooting.
Murray's lawyer couldn't be reached.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.