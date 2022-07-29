Ferguson man jailed in deadly shootout with off-duty police officer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge on Friday denied bail for a man charged with killing a man during an encounter with an off-duty police officer by firing into a crowd outside a St. Louis bar last fall.

Rodregus D. Fuqua, 26, of the 200 block of Georgia Avenue in Ferguson, was jailed at the City Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He was charged July 8 and surrendered himself this week.

The victim of the shooting on Oct. 28 outside The Other Place II bar at 1901 St. Louis Avenue was Richard Young, who died in February after more than three months in the hospital. Young, 52, lived in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue.

Police said a fight inside the bar spilled out into the street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Charging documents say that an off-duty Northwoods officer saw Fuqua arguing and then retrieving a gun from a maroon GMC Acadia parked outside.

Charges say Fuqua began firing shots at the off-duty officer and other bar patrons outside including Young, who was standing behind the officer. Police said the officer confronted Fuqua and that after Fuqua began shooting, the officer returned fire and hit him in the chest.

Young was shot in the arms, abdomen and right ankle, charges said.

Fuqua's lawyer Michael Hufty said in court Friday that Fuqua has a "fantastic self-defense case" and that Fuqua's shots were "in response to (the officer's) shooting at him, hitting him."

St. Louis police said in October that the officer, then 30, wasn't hurt. Police said the officer was wearing a jacket and hat emblazoned with the word "Police" on them while working security.