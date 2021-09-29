Ferguson man pleads guilty in 3-year-old son's shooting death

CLAYTON — A Ferguson man whose 3-year-old son fatally shot himself in 2019 after finding his father's pistol admitted Wednesday to leaving the gun within the child's reach.

Rodney March II, 30, of the first block of Oliver Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of child endangerment. As part of plea negotiations, prosecutors reduced the severity of the charge from a class A to class B felony, which has a sentencing range of five to 15 years.

March was originally charged with a class A version of child endangerment, which has a range of 10 years to life in prison.

The case was handled by a St. Charles County prosecutor because of a conflict in the St. Louis County prosecutor's office.

Police said March's son Rodney March III on Sept. 12, 2019, found his father's .40-caliber Glock in a bedroom at his family's apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue and shot himself in the head. Authorities said the boy found the gun atop a dresser.