Ferguson man pleads guilty in 3-year-old son's shooting death
CLAYTON — A Ferguson man whose 3-year-old son fatally shot himself in 2019 after finding his father's pistol admitted Wednesday to leaving the gun within the child's reach.

Rodney March II, 30, of the first block of Oliver Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of child endangerment. As part of plea negotiations, prosecutors reduced the severity of the charge from a class A to class B felony, which has a sentencing range of five to 15 years.

March was originally charged with a class A version of child endangerment, which has a range of 10 years to life in prison. 

The case was handled by a St. Charles County prosecutor because of a conflict in the St. Louis County prosecutor's office.

Rodney March II

Rodney March II has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after police say his 3-year-old son found his gun and accidentally shot himself in the head with it. Photo provided by St. Louis County police

Police said March's son Rodney March III on Sept. 12, 2019, found his father's .40-caliber Glock in a bedroom at his family's apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue and shot himself in the head. Authorities said the boy found the gun atop a dresser.

The boy was among dozens of St. Louis-area children killed or injured by gunfire that year.

March's lawyer could not be reached.

Prosecutors have recommended a five-year term for March, who is set to be sentenced Dec. 4 by Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker.

