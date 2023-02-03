NORTHWOODS — A Ferguson man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for a 2017 killing during a fight over an $800 debt.

Donte Sproling, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to second-degree murder, burglary and three weapons charges in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Stanley Taylor. Judge Brian May sentenced Sproling Thursday.

St. Louis County prosecutors had recommended a longer sentence of 22 years.

Taylor's body was found Oct. 6, 2017, with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of his own Northwoods home.

Two women witnessed the shooting in the 6900 block of Forest Hill Drive and told police Sproling and Taylor argued over $800 owed between two women at the home.

Sproling later admitted that he pulled a gun and shot Taylor multiple times.

After the shooting, Sproling left his car at the scene of the crime before evading law enforcement for months. St. Louis County released his name to local media as a person of interest, and he was arrested and charged in May 2018, seven months after the shooting.

Sprolings's defense attorney Robert Taaffe said several of Stanley's family members gave victim impact statements for the prosecution at the sentencing, while Stanley's daughter spoke on behalf of Sproling.