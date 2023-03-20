CLAYTON — A Ferguson man was sentenced this month to 22 years in prison for a murder at a St. Louis County gas station.

Armon I. Burns, 24, on March 10 entered an Alford plea — acknowledging that there was enough evidence to convict him, without admitting guilt — in the death of Trevon Wright, 21, of St. Louis County.

Burns was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action in the case.

Wright was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021 in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 3675 Dunn Road.

Burns also pleaded guilty March 10 to attempted robbery in connection to a separate June 12, 2020, hold up in the 7300 block of North Hanley Road in Hazelwood. Court documents say in that case he pointed a gun at the victim and demanded car keys.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph S. Dueker sentenced Burns to a total of 22 years in prison for both cases.

Burns was originally charged with the higher offense of first-degree murder in connection to Wright's death, but prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge as part of the plea deal.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office, said Monday that prosecutors accepted the plea because the only witness identifying Burns in the case was a co-defendant, which they believed could be problematic should the case go to trial.