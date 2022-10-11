 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferguson man shot dead while watching TV

FERGUSON — A man was shot dead around midnight Tuesday in Ferguson, police said.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting via ShotSpotter technology, which put them near the intersections of North Elizabeth and Royal Avenues. However, officers learned the shooting happened about a mile away in the 900 block of Thatcher Avenue.

Officers found the man unresponsive inside the home, and he later died at a hospital. 

Police determined that shots were fired from outside into the home where the man was sitting in his living room watching TV. 

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 314-552-3100. 

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

