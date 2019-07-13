ST. LOUIS — A man wounded in a shooting in St. Louis last weekend in the Penrose neighborhood has died, police said.
St. Louis police responded to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. July 7 and found Davon Graham, 23, inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Graham, of the 8400 block of Falmouth Drive in Ferguson, was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said. On Wednesday, Graham died at a hospital, and police reclassified the incident as a homicide.
Police had no information about suspects in the killing.