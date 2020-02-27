Ferguson man slain by gunmen who burst into home in Greater Ville neighborhood

UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. Thursday with victim's name and additional details on attack

ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot this week at a home in the Greater Ville neighborhood was identified Thursday as 43-year-old Andre L. Livingston.

Livingston was killed about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when two gunmen burst into a home in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue and opened fire, police said.

Another man inside the home with Livington was also shot but survived the attack. That victim, 44, was shot in the arm, shoulder and leg. Police said he escaped but waited an hour before calling police.

When officers arrived at the home on Labadie, they found Livingston dead. He lived in the 7500 block of Blanding Drive in Ferguson.