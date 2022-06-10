Ferguson man slain in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old Ferguson man has died after being shot Thursday morning in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.

Darrius Primus was shot in the chest as he sat in a car in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, police said. Someone then dropped Primus off at Martin Luther King Drive and Garrison Avenue, where police found him critically injured about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.