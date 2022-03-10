Ferguson man supplied another with fatal dose of fentanyl, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man has been charged in another man's accidental fatal fentanyl overdose.

Darrius J. Hunter, 32, of the 300 block of Teston Drive, was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in the Aug. 8, fentanyl overdose death of Davis Clemons.

Clemons, whose age and address weren't available, met Hunter at the Shell gas station Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza after using the store's ATM about 2:30 a.m., according to charging documents. Surveillance video showed Clemons get into Hunter's parked vehicle where Hunter provides Clemons "a substance."

Hours after Hunter drove Clemons from the gas station, Clemons' body was found near Hadley and Howard streets, with Hunter's Missouri ID card found "just feet from Clemons' body."

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office ruled Clemons' death an "inadvertent fentanyl overdose," charges said.

Court documents say that Hunter, who has multiple convictions for tampering, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, burglary, forgery and drug trafficking, was ordered held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer in the manslaughter case.

A recent analysis of overdose deaths in the St. Louis region showed a leveling off in the first three quarters of 2021 but that the region still accounts for half of overdose deaths statewide.

