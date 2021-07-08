Ferguson names new police chief, looks to hire new city manager

FERGUSON — Ferguson's assistant police chief, Frank McCall, has been picked to lead the city's police department following the resignation of current Chief Jason Armstrong, the department has confirmed.

McCall, who came to Ferguson after serving as police chief of Berkeley, previously served as the interim leader of the Ferguson Police Department following the 2018 resignation of former Chief Delrish Moss.

McCall was in the running to become chief when Armstrong was chosen for the job in 2019. Armstrong, who came to Ferguson after leading a department near Atlanta, is heading to Apex, North Carolina, to preside over a police department in his home state.

Ferguson police officials congratulated Armstrong and thanked him for his service in a statement this week, noting that Armstrong and McCall will work together over the next few weeks to "ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power." Armstrong will begin as the Apex chief in early August, according to a statement from that municipality.