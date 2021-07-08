Ferguson names new police chief, looks to hire new city manager

FERGUSON — Ferguson's assistant police chief, Frank McCall, has been picked to lead the city's police department following the resignation of current Chief Jason Armstrong, the department has confirmed.
McCall, who came to Ferguson after serving as police chief of Berkeley, previously served as the interim leader of the Ferguson Police Department following the 2018 resignation of former Chief Delrish Moss.
McCall was in the running to become chief when Armstrong was chosen for the job in 2019. Armstrong, who came to Ferguson after leading a department near Atlanta, is heading to Apex, North Carolina, to preside over a police department in his home state.
Ferguson police officials congratulated Armstrong and thanked him for his service in a statement this week, noting that Armstrong and McCall will work together over the next few weeks to "ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power." Armstrong will begin as the Apex chief in early August, according to a statement from that municipality.
The city has been through numerous leadership changes in its police department since the upheaval stemming from the 2014 shooting death of Ferguson teen Michael Brown by a police officer. The police department has been operating under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2016 that mandates reviews of policies and procedures.
Ferguson officials also are in the process of hiring a city manager, city attorney Apollo Carey said Thursday during a hearing on the consent decree. The city's fire chief, John Hampton, has served as interim city manager since Jeffrey Blume departed from the position.
Eric Osterberg, who currently serves as assistant to the city manager in Klamath Falls, Oregon, is the leading candidate for the city manager position.