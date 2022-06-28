Ferguson nonprofit analyzes St. Louis region’s 911 system through stories, data

ST. LOUIS — A prominent nonprofit formed in the wake of the Ferguson protests has turned its sights on what it calls the St. Louis region's "fragmented" 911 system.

Forward Through Ferguson publicly launched "Transforming 911" Tuesday, a project collecting stories and data related to 911 calls around St. Louis.

So far, the nonprofit published top findings from an analysis of five years of St. Louis County Police Dispatch calls along with stories and photos by photographers with Humans of St. Louis collected from residents with experiences around calling 911.

The nonprofit hired AH Datalytics to first analyze over 1.7 million 911 calls made to the St. Louis County Police Department's 911 center from 2015 to 2020, including calls the department fields for more than 40 municipal police departments that contract with the agency for dispatch.

Forward Through Ferguson also conducted dozens of interviews with public safety officials, dispatchers, and community leaders for the project, according to the nonprofit.

While a full report is set to come out later this year, initial findings published Tuesday describe a 911 system that includes 15 different 911 centers in St. Louis and St. Louis County, causing callers to sometimes get routed to the wrong center at first and variations in service. Some of the smallest 911 centers serve less than 10,000 people with only a few employees tasked with answering calls, according to the project.

"The protocols, codes, and training used and received by those call takers and dispatchers vary widely," the findings state.

The Post-Dispatch has previously reported that there has been some consolidation in recent years of the city's patchwork of 911 centers, down from more than 20 separate centers a decade ago. Bridgeton became the latest municipality to close its city-run dispatch center in April to contract with St. Louis County police, bringing the annual cost for 911 down from $820,000 to $155,000 for the city.

Transforming 911's analysis also found most 911 calls to St. Louis County Police's dispatch center in the years studied were for non-criminal incidents. Only about 1 in 20 are for violent crime, according to the findings.

The analysis also includes a look into police funding in the region, finding that in 14 out of 15 St. Louis area cities examined police departments were the most heavily staffed department.

In connection with the project, Forward Through Ferguson is part of a regional organizing effort between advocacy groups pushing more police agencies in St. Louis County to consider using civilians to respond to some 911 calls rather than police officers, Forward Through Ferguson spokesperson Jia Lian Yang said Tuesday.

Cities across the country, including St. Louis, have launched 911 civilian response programs, ranging from St. Louis' Crisis Response Unit program, which partners civilians with police officers, to sending civilians alone to nonviolent calls without any police response at all like Denver's Support Team Assisted Response Program.

Transforming 911 is continuing to seek stories of resident's experience calling 911 at www.transforming911.org.

Forward Through Ferguson is a nonprofit formed by the Ferguson Commission.

The commission was created in 2014 by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon as a group of regional experts tasked with recommending policy changes in response to the Ferguson protests over police killing of Michael Brown.

