FERGUSON — The city of Ferguson confirmed on Thursday its police chief resigned.
Chief Frank McCall's last day will be Feb. 24, after which, Ferguson police Capt. Harry Dilworth will serve as interim chief, according to a statement from the city.
Dilworth was a well-known figure during Ferguson's uprising in 2014, which prompted a federal investigation and the department operating under a consent decree since 2016.
The city's interim city manager John Hampton released the following statement on Thursday:
"Captain Dilworth’s knowledge and history with the City of Ferguson will help us through this transition," said Hampton in a statement. "We believe his appointment as the Interim Chief of Police will provide the City of Ferguson and its citizens with leadership and stability as we continue our community-based police reform efforts."
Before he became chief in 2021, McCall headed Berkeley's police department for over 10 years.
Ferguson skirted McCall for the chief spot twice for outsiders — in 2016 hiring Delrish Moss from Miami and in 2019 choosing Jason Armstrong from suburban Atlanta. But, he was the residents' pick both times.
His resignation marks at least the third resignation from a Ferguson official in the past month.
On Feb. 8, residents voted out a city council member.
Ferguson Police Capt. Harry Dilworth joins protesters in taking a knee to remember George Floyd during a demonstration at the police department on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall visits with sponsors of a vaccine clinic at the Ferguson Fire Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. McCall was named chief following the resignation of Jason Armstrong. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Cassandra Butler addresses the Ferguson City Council about her opposition to hiring Jason Armstrong as the new police chief of Ferguson during the public comment portion of the meeting on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Butler wanted Frank McCall, the current interim police chief, to get the job. The council voted 6-1 to hire Armstrong.
Sgt. Harry Dilworth (left) of the Ferguson Police Department talks to his chief, Tom Jackson, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014. Dilworth says that since the shooting of Michael Brown and subsequent protests, he, as one of the city's four black police officers, has received more hostile reaction from some members of the community. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Ferguson police Sgt. Harry Dilworth talks with protesters as officers try to get them to disperse the area on West Florissant Avenue after a beauty supply was briefly looted on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com