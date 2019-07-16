FERGUSON • A man was killed following a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in the 9200 block of West Florissant Avenue, police officials said.
Ferguson Assistant Police Chief Frank McCall said that two people were arguing, the argument turned physical, and then one person shot another in the parking lot of a business. Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m., he said.
First aid was administered to the shooting victim on scene and then the victim was taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.