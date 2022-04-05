Ferguson police investigating man shot dead in a car

FERGUSON — Police were investigating after a man on Sunday was shot dead in his car on Sharondale Circle.

Officers said they responded to the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle around 7:30 p.m. after someone called police and reported shots had been fired.

They said officers found a man slumped at the steering wheel of a vehicle, and medics tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

Information on the man who died was not immediately available.

Investigators do not believe it was a random incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.