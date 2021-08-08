 Skip to main content
Ferguson police searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
FERGUSON — A man was killed Saturday night when a car hit him as he crossed Chambers Road, police said Sunday.

Police responded to the intersection of Chambers Road and Coppinger Drive just before 11 p.m. and found a man lying in the street, unresponsive. The man was taken to an area hospital, but ultimately died of his injuries.

Police say the man was struck by a car, and that the car fled the scene. Authorities are searching for a grey or tan 4-door sedan, possibly an older Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage. 

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Ferguson Police Department.

