Ferguson police searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

FERGUSON — A man was killed Saturday night when a car hit him as he crossed Chambers Road, police said Sunday.

Police responded to the intersection of Chambers Road and Coppinger Drive just before 11 p.m. and found a man lying in the street, unresponsive. The man was taken to an area hospital, but ultimately died of his injuries.

Police say the man was struck by a car, and that the car fled the scene. Authorities are searching for a grey or tan 4-door sedan, possibly an older Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Ferguson Police Department.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.