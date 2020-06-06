You are the owner of this article.
Ferguson police seek two men for damage during last weekend's unrest
Ferguson police seek two men for damage during last weekend's unrest

FERGUSON — Police are seeking two men who they say are connected to property damage in Ferguson during unrest last weekend.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged Herculaneum resident Jeffery William Mogg, 19, with first degree property damage, a felony, and resisting arrest. Ferguson police say the charges are connected to damage done to the Ferguson Police Department building during last weekend's civil unrest in the north St. Louis County suburb.

Ferguson police also are seeking Barry B. Brooks Jr., 42, of University City, in connection to the assault of a 77-year-old woman. Prosecutors charged Brooks Thursday with third-degree assault and first-degree property damage, both felonies. 

"Mr. Brooks punched a 77 year old woman in the face because she had the courage to stand up to him while he was damaging property during a protest," Ferguson police said on Facebook.

Warrants were issued for both men.

Jeffery William Mogg

Ferguson police are seeking Jeffery William Mogg in connection to damage to the police station during civil unrest the weekend of May 30.
Barry B. Brooks Jr.

Ferguson police are seeking Barry B. Brooks Jr. in connection to property damage to the police station during civil unrest the weekend of May 30.
