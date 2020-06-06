Ferguson police seek two men for damage during last weekend's unrest

FERGUSON — Police are seeking two men who they say are connected to property damage in Ferguson during unrest last weekend.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged Herculaneum resident Jeffery William Mogg, 19, with first degree property damage, a felony, and resisting arrest. Ferguson police say the charges are connected to damage done to the Ferguson Police Department building during last weekend's civil unrest in the north St. Louis County suburb.

Ferguson police also are seeking Barry B. Brooks Jr., 42, of University City, in connection to the assault of a 77-year-old woman. Prosecutors charged Brooks Thursday with third-degree assault and first-degree property damage, both felonies.

"Mr. Brooks punched a 77 year old woman in the face because she had the courage to stand up to him while he was damaging property during a protest," Ferguson police said on Facebook.

Warrants were issued for both men.

