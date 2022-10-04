Ferguson’s city manager announced he quit, but mayor says he's not going anywhere

FERGUSON— Ferguson’s city manager announced he was quitting his job in the middle of a heated argument with a city council member during a public meeting, but the mayor says that was “just a moment.”

Eric Osterberg did not immediately return a request for comment regarding his self-proclaimed resignation as city manger during a Sept. 27 city council meeting, but Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said Tuesday that Osterberg will address the public at the city’s next council meeting on Oct. 11.

“He’s just going to address the public about what he said. He just got emotional,” the mayor said. “He’s not going anywhere.”

Contrasting opinions flared between Osterberg and city council member Toni Burrow about whether the city should require exit interviews, especially when an employee gets fired.

“This is the last time I’m going to be speaking with you, Councilwoman Burrow. I would like to announce my resignation effective immediately.”

“Eric, Eric,” the mayor said.

“Nope. No. No. That is serious,” said Osterberg before he and Burrow spoke at the same time, prompting the mayor to call the meeting to order.

Ferguson’s government structure places the city manager as one of the top administrative and policy-making officials. The city council hires the city manager.

Osterberg took over as city manager last August, hailing from Oregon, where he was assistant city manager for Klamath Falls. He told the Post-Dispatch at the time, “I think that there is a shadow hanging over Ferguson from the past few years, but I believe with my experience and working together with the council, we’ll be able to move past that.”

Before Osterberg, John Hampton served simultaneously as fire chief and the interim city manager for about six months. Hampton took over after the departure of the city’s previous interim manager, Jeffrey Blume.

Residents, protesters and civil rights groups had called for the removal of Blume after the U.S. Justice Department criticized him in a 2015 report showing while as finance director, he encouraged police officers to write more traffic tickets to increase city revenue.

Days after Osterberg claimed he was resigning, some Ferguson residents in support of Osterberg took to social media to create a petition to recall Burrow from the council, but the mayor says nothing had been submitted in any official capacity for the city to review.