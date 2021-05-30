Ferguson woman charged in bar shooting which left one dead, three injured

DELLWOOD — A woman was arrested and charged following a shooting outside a bar on West Florissant Avenue early Saturday morning which left one man dead and three others injured.

Delece Lee, 24, of Ferguson has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The man killed has been identified as Kyree Shakur Smith, 23.

According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Lee got into an argument with other patrons at II Bar, and the conflict continued out into the parking lot.

Lee went to her car and grabbed a handgun and fired into a crowd of people that she believed included the people she'd been arguing with, resulting in a shootout which left Smith dead, one man with critical injuries and two women with injuries which were not life threatening, officials said. The critically injured man is expected to survive.

Lee is being held on $250,000 cash-only bail. Investigators say they aren't sure whether Lee actually hit any of the patrons at the bar, but she instigated the shootout, which is why she is being charged with murder in the second degree.

