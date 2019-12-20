Festus doctor gets 45 days in prison after getting busted for Medicare, Medicaid fraud

ST. LOUIS — A Festus cardiologist was sentenced Friday in federal court for Medicare and Missouri Medicaid fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Antoine Adem, 49, was sentenced to 45 days in prison. In addition, he and his company, Midwest Cardiovascular Inc., must pay restitution of $149,199. Adem also was fined $55,000.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Adem submitted many fake claims to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid regarding procedures. Adem got $2,000 extra per patient by saying he performed procedures on different days when he actually performed them on the same day.

Adem also had to give up $1.2 million to the U.S. in a settlement following a separate civil suit accusing him of making false claims.

In 2014, The Post-Dispatch reported that Adem had the fourth highest Medicare payments in the St. Louis area, totaling $2.4 million.

Midwest Cardiovascular has offices in Festus and Farmington.