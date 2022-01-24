Festus fire chief dies after battling COVID-19, complications

FESTUS — The fire chief here died Monday after being hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19 and its complications.

Mayor Sam Richards said in a statement Chief Kevin Cremer was "a wonderful husband, father and friend."

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his city of Festus family and his brothers and sisters within the fire service," he said.

Firefighters on Jan. 9 held a prayer vigil for Cremer outside Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County where he had been admitted to the ICU.

Cremer was a 29-year veteran of the fire service, working for 13 years at the Hermatite Fire Protection District in Jefferson County before starting at the Festus Fire Department in September 2005, according to a city news release.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Cremer; children, Ashley Nolen and Jacob Cremer; and grandchildren, Cooper Nolen and Marcella Nolen.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Mahn Funeral Home in Festus, according to the city.