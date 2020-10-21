Festus High School football star faces rape charge

FESTUS — A Festus High School football player was charged this month with felony rape in connection with an assault that authorities say occurred at a home here in June.

Austin Anderson, 18, of Herculaneum, was charged Oct. 9 with second-degree rape and sodomy.

Charging documents allege that Anderson sexually assaulted a female in a bedroom at a friend's house after repeated refusals by the female.

The victim told police she spent the next three days in her room and didn't tell anyone because she didn't know what to say, according to charging documents. She told her mother about the rape allegations in August and the family then went to Festus police, the documents say.

Anderson, a senior at Festus High, was 17 in June and considered a legal adult in Missouri.

Anderson has been a star running back for the Festus football team and was named an Athlete of the Week by the Post-Dispatch in September after running for a 90-yard touchdown against De Soto High School.