Festus man admits stealing mail, altering checks and obtaining credit cards

ST. LOUIS — A Festus man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to pilfering personal checks and using credit cards from stolen mail.

Ryan Kanzler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, U.S. mail theft and access device fraud. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss four other counts in exchange for his guilty pleas.

Kanzler's plea agreement said that in 2020, he and another person stole mail from homes and businesses in search of bank checks that they would make payable to them and then cash them. Kanzler also obtained credit cards using personal information to make purchases in January 2021 at home improvement stores in the St. Louis area.

The plea agreement said total losses ranged between $15,000 and $40,000 involving more than 10 victims.

Kanzler's lawyer could not be reached.

Kanzler faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced Aug. 10 by U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.