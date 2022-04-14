Festus man charged, accused of trying to 'entice' two young girls in Kirkwood

Updated Thursday afternoon with charges filed against a suspect.

KIRKWOOD — A 26-year-old Festus man was charged Thursday with enticement of a child and possession of child pornography in connection to incidents this week involving an 8-year-old and 11-year-old girl.

Darrell Ray Sanders was taken into custody Wednesday in Kirkwood after police received reports that someone in a dark-colored minivan had tried to "entice" two female juveniles in separate incidents the day before.

The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney charged Sanders on Thursday with two counts of enticement of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

Police said Sanders, who had been working in Kirkwood, drove his van through Kirkwood around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and called out to two girls in separate incidents near Evans and West Jewel avenues.

He first called out to the 11-year-old, police said, asking "to see her toes." Then, nearby, he called out to an 8-year-old on a scooter, asking her "to come check something out." Both juveniles refused the man's attempts, police said.

Police said Sanders admitted calling out to both girls and that he had "sexual thoughts related to young children."

He also allowed police to search his phone, they said, and they found a pornographic video of a child.

Bail has been set for Sanders at $300,000, cash only. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.

Police and the prosecuting attorney encouraged parents to talk to their children about how to respond if faced with this type of encounter and to immediately report any suspicious activity to an adult.