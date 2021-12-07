 Skip to main content
Festus man charged after reportedly threatening to shoot high school students
HILLSBORO — A Festus man has been charged after he reportedly threatened on social media on Saturday to shoot Festus High School students, according to charging documents.

A judge denied bail for Mitchell Lovelace, 27, who has been charged with making terrorist threats on the social media app Snapchat, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Mitchell Lovelace

Lovelace posted on Saturday that he was going to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted by a jury of all charges last month in Wisconsin after shooting and killing two people during a 2020 protest, according to the charging documents.

Another post read, "No wonder why schools get shot, the news just proved we can get away with it especially if it's a (expletive) like Festus," the charging documents said.

Prosecutors said that Lovelace has previously posted about committing violence toward police, killing a former president, killing his parents for fun and taking his own life. Lovelace has a mental illness and takes psychiatric medications, prosecutors added. 

Lovelace's attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday evening.

