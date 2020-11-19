Festus man dies in ATV crash in south-central Missouri

An ATV crash Wednesday in south-central Missouri killed a man from Festus, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 42-year-old Richard W. Wors.

The patrol said Wors was a passenger on a 2015 Can-Am Maverick X MR 1000, an all-terrain vehicle, that crashed just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Douglas County, Missouri.

The crash happened on private property, about eight miles southwest of Willow Springs, Missouri.

The driver of the ATV was a 55-year-old man from Marshfield, Missouri. The patrol said he lost control of the vehicle and ran off a road. The vehicle overturned and Wors was thrown from the vehicle. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the ATV suffered minor injuries and refused treatment, the patrol said.

